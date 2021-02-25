Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

I support LGBTQ+, you are not God to judge – Rootikal Swagger

The official opening of an LGBTQI+ resource centre in Ghana's capital, Accra, has created controversies in the country.



Ghanaian musician, Rootikal Swagger has added his voice and thrown his support behind Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex in the country as the debate on the closure of the resource centre.



The “Me Nko Me Da” singer, on Wednesday, February 24 shared a post on his Facebook page calling on Ghanaian not to judge them because they are not God.



“I support LGBT, you are not God to Judge," he wrote.



Also, Ghanaian artiste, Wanlov the Kuborlor and his sister, Sister Debora, recently waded into the debate on homosexual advocacy by jumping to their defence.



Ghana, is among many countries in Africa, with strong laws against same-sex marriage.



