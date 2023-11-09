I support Bawumia but don't insult me - Fred Kyei Mensah warns

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Famed music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah has openly declared his support for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential flagbearer and current vice-president, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia.



The producer, who is responsible for the popular hit song “Cobra” by Obaapa Christy, took to his Facebook page to declare his support for the vice-president.



In his post, he recounted his political journey and affiliations. He said that he had served various political parties in Ghana since 1992, when he supplied fuel to the NDC party for their activities.



He further disclosed that he had attended rallies and pasted posters for different candidates, such as Dr. Busia, Victor Owusu, JA Kufuor, Atta Mills, and Nana Akufo-Addo. He added that he had also recorded jingles for the CPP and formed the Creative Arts for Change group to help the NPP.



After declaring his support for Bawumia, Fred Kyei Mensah, however, warned his Facebook followers to be respectful when they comment on his political posts, or else he would block them as he would not tolerate any insults.





ID/SARA



