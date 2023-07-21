You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 21Article 1809113

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I strike once in a while because people think they can act anyhow and I won’t respond - Sarkodie

Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed one of the reasons for venting out in his ‘Try me’ track directed at Yvonne Nelson.

Discussions pertaining to the song have spanned for almost a month, and its contents have been thoroughly condemned by critics who described it as a disrespect to womanhood.

But speaking extensively for the first time on Yvonne Nelson’s allegations about him, Sarkodie said they could have had a civil conversation about such concerns rather than publicizing it in that manner.

In an interview with Angela Yee on the ‘Way Up’ show, the Sarkcess Music boss said he was compelled to strike with the ‘Try Me’ song because he is tired of people perceiving him as someone who could barely stand up for himself.

“This is a conversation between two people, we could have a conversation if you want to talk about it but because people know that Sark doesn’t speak. People think they can say something and Sark isn’t going to do anything about it. So, once in a while, I just strike,” He established.

Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online

Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.

One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.

In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.







