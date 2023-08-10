I stopped promoting my song after losing my baby mama in Australia- Guru NKZ

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: Frank Annan Agyapong, Contributor

Ghanaian music star, Guru NKZ in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM revealed why he paused on promoting his new Song last year after losing his baby mama through cancer.



The multi-talented rapper who has released several hit songs over the years almost went into a depressive mode after losing his baby mama in Australia who suffered from breast cancer.



According to Guru, he had to pause the promotion of his newly released single ‘Heat’ which was starting to make waves on social media to mourn with the family of his late baby mama.



Guru Traveled to Australia to assist the family have a befitting funeral before returning to school in Ghana. He is currently a political science student at the University of Ghana.



Even though it was hard for Guru to move on with the bad news, he gathered himself up to record a new song titled ‘Can't touch this’ (Yewo ho Aduro).



The song which was produced by DobMusic is Guru's first song of the year. Guru is undoubtedly one of the few Hiplife musicians with countless hit songs even though he has been somehow snubbed by organisers of Ghana Music Awards on several occasions.



This song might probably be the song for the festive season ahead because the lyrics of the song are quite fascinating.



As part of promoting his new song, Guru will be touring not only Ghana but other places around the world to get closer to his fans in the diaspora.