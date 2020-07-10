Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

I stopped Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on my show 4 years ago – Gifty Anti

Television presenter and host of The Standpoint, Gifty Anti

Television presenter and host of The Standpoint, Gifty Anti has disclosed that she personally “stopped” George Lutterrodt popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on her show four years ago.



The multiple award-winning TV personality said she, therefore, finds it unfortunate that she has been accused of endorsing his behaviour because he [Counsellor Lutterodt] has been on her show before.



The controversial counsellor has been heavily criticised by Ghanaians for claiming that victims of rape always enjoy the act at a point.



Ghanaian celebrities such as Lydia Forson, Sister Deborah, Ama K. Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Nana Aba Anamoah, rapper E.L, Joey B among others have all taken to their social media pages to condemn his comment.



Distancing herself from Counsellor Lutterodt and his pronouncements, Gifty Anti in a short statement copied to Classfmonline.com said: “I have received a few accusations and bashing from some people with regards to George Lutterodt.



“I personally stopped him from coming on my show and studio four years ago.



“Yes, he’s been on The Standpoint before. On two occasions. November 2013 and February 2016.



“His last appearance was on 19th February 2016.



“I find it interesting and quite unfortunate that I am being accused of endorsing his behaviour because he’s been on The Standpoint before, irrespective of what he talked about on the show.



“But then again, if in the programme’s 12 years of existence if our ‘biggest crime’ committed, was letting him come on the show 4 years ago...I Totally apologize ????...



“And I keep using ‘I’ because I take full responsibility as the executive producer and host.”





