I still want to be a lawyer - Tic

Hiplife artiste, Tic

Hiplife artiste, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known as Tic, has disclosed that he has not given up on his dream to be a lawyer.



In an interview with Mona Gucci on Kantanka TV monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, Tic revealed that he still has the desire to pursue his dream of becoming a lawyer despite venturing into music.



“I was trying to become a lawyer so I wanted to do General Arts and always got plans to further the law just that I am not activated yet, but you know life can switch at any time and I’m still thinking there is a possibility to do that,” he said.



Formerly known as Tic Tac, he has become one of the successful Ghanaian musicians and he is still regarded as one of the best rappers in the country after he began this journey in 1995.

