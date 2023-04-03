You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 03Article 1742513

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I still hate Kuami Eugune because he is a liar - Fotocopy

Fotocopy has previously accused Kuami Eugene of denying him a collaboration Fotocopy has previously accused Kuami Eugene of denying him a collaboration

Kallai Nana Qwaachi, better known in showbiz as Foto Copy, has reiterated his hatred for Kuami Eugene.

Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, the youngest Ghanaian musician stated that he despises the musician because he is a liar.

"Yes, I said I disliked him, and I still do, because he is a liar," he said.

When asked about Kuami Eugene’s reaction to the situation, he stated, “I don’t really want to talk about him because I know he is a liar.”

On Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM, he was speaking to the sit-in host, Apostle Enoch Boateng.

Photo Copy When asked about his relationship with Kuami Eugene, he stated “I don’t want to bring up Kwami Eugene."

Meanwhile, he has revealed that he is regarded as a school superstar.

He claims that his rise to fame has made his peers regard him as a celebrity.

