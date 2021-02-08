Movies of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

I still board ‘trotro’, stay in my dad’s house despite being popular in the 90s – Veteran actress

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Monica Quarcoopome

Ghana’s movie industry has produced legends who made the 90’s and 2000’s worth living with their awesome talents and the movies they featured in.



Veteran Ghanaian actress, Monica Quarcoopome is amongst the list of Ghanaian movie stars who raised the bar to a whole new level.



The actress in an interview with MzGee disclosed her active years in acting haS not reflected in her standard of living.



Known for her ruthless roles in movies, Madam Quarcoopome said despite her popularity starring in several movies she has does not own property.



She made reference to how she had to hide at a point in time to board trotro [a public mini-bus] until recently hail taxis such as Uber and Yango came to salvage the situation.



According to her, she still lives in her father’s house with her family.



“…this is my father’s house and I stay here with my family. You can imagine a star like me who should have been in my own house with my own car but I still take ‘trotro’. It’s sad as sometimes I have to hide myself to board trotro but thank God for Uber, Yango and the others yet some of my colleagues in Nigeria have people buy cars for them and they live well,” she stated.



She then pleaded with Ghanaians to remember veterans who once entertained them and currently are struggling.