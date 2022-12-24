'I stayed in the rain for hours' - Kwesi Arthur recalls his struggling days as a budding musician

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has recounted some problematic times that motivated him to try harder as a budding musician.



The rapper recalled the beginning of his musical career, saying that despite spending the entire night at an event in the rain, he was never given a chance to sing.



Speaking on JoyPrime, he said that most event organizers rejected him because of his musical taste.



“Maybe they thought my style then wasn’t trendy enough, or it wasn’t what was on there and what everyone was used to because I feel my music is different. I was more introspective. I was of more talking about my story when everyone was doing the danceable vibe, and I had people turn me down.



“Going to shows, I spoke to one of the organisers putting the names down who said he would make me perform. I stayed from 5 pm to 2 am, I stayed in the rain and it rained on me till 2:30 – 3 am but I never performed," he said.



According to the artiste he wasn’t deterred by the rejection but was rather motivated to go back again the next day to wait for his turn to perform.



“The next day, I went to do the same thing. I feel all these things happen to strengthen you,” he explained on Prime Morning,” he added.



He contends that every artiste's musical career is encouraged and advanced by their setbacks.



As one of the few musicians who utilized social media to distribute his popular tunes, he praised the internet for helping to develop his career.



“The internet gives grounds for everyone to shine and make a name for themselves. It’s a great source to use to boost whatever you’re doing, and I’m thankful I could make it through the internet.”



ADA/BOG