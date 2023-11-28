I started writing songs for some gospel artistes at age 17 - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has said that he started writing songs for some artistes in Ghana especially those doing gospel music when he was at age seventeen (17).



According to him, he began to nurture the ambition of singing at a very young age when he was so enthused about wanting to become a great musician in the near future.



The musician indicated that he started recording, writing and producing music at a juvenile age and his efforts were appreciated by veterans he worked with by then.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kuami Eugene stated that he made a promise to himself to become a rich person in future through music.



“I did not do music to ease the burden on my family,

that was not the plan at all. I had no idea I would become like this. I just had that dream that I would be rich one day.



"Even at age 17, Because of the things I was doing at that young age. I had musicians, big ones, who came to record me. I was recording Luther at age 17 when no one knew me. I was also producing and writing for some gospel artistes,” he said.



Kuami Eugene is one of the most influential musicians in Ghana after producing a couple of hit songs.



It is worth noting that he won the much-coveted Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year in 2020 to cement his recognition.







SB/BB