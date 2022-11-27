I started taking hard drugs in secondary school, I've been a captive for 22yrs - Nasty narrates story

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Ghanaian singer Nasty has narrated how he began smoking at Adisadel College at a young age.



Born Rudolf Brekorang, the singer has recalled how some of his Senior High School friends also fell victim to drugs right on campus noting that he's been a captive of hard drugs for over 22 years.



He has brought to light the rot in some Ghanaian high schools with emphasis on how students, especially young boys, get hooked on drugs and also engage in the sale of illegal drugs like weed and cocaine.



"It all started at Adisadel College, half of the boys do it. It is not just among ADISCO boys, the Cape Coast schools. It starts with cigarettes and proceeds to cocaine. It all happens in school and we manage to sneak out of campus.



"These drugs are addictive and will hold you captive. No matter the advice you will continue to do it. Some hide to abuse drugs but no matter what," Nasty disclosed in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyami.



Nasty a former member of the music group, Lifeline Family which was birthed on the soil of Adisadel College also admitted to being a drug baron back in the days when he used to package and sell drugs to his clients.



"I started taking the cigarette and in some ways, you will get high, then weed but on the third sequence, you need something and before I realised, I was captive...back in school I was a baron...I used to package it for international travels," he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The talented singer also narrated how his addiction has 'dissociated' him from his well-to-do family who did everything to talk him out of the use of drugs.



