Tabloid News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Linda Bakiweyem, Contributor

'I started smoking weed at age 12' - Popular Man of God 'shockingly' reveals

play videoLeader and founder of Grace Embassy Church International Rev. Paul Sapak

Leader and founder of Grace Embassy Church International Rev. Paul Sapak has revealed that he was addicted to Indian hemp prior to his pastoral call.



Speaking in an interview with First Lady on Browngh TV, pastor paul disclosed that he started smoking at the age of 12 years.



“…I grew up doing all sorts of things, I remember I started smoking at the age of 12 years”, he said.



He added that after a year of smoking, he decided to cultivate the plant for his personal use.



Answering the question on where he got the land for his weed cultivation, he said: “We had many lands in Bolga, it's here in Accra that we find land to be a property”.



Rev Paul Sapak revealed that he smoked for about 6 years before finally moving to settle in Accra.



Watch the video below:





