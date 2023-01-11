I started smoking marijuana at age 11 - Prophet Nigel Giasie reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has said that he smoked marijuana from age 11 to 13 before hearing from God.



Speaking on GTV, he stated that an older boy who frequently took them to the Odorna River and its surroundings was the one who introduced him to smoking.



However, a kelewele vendor one day sold him the food for free if he agreed to accompany her to church.



“At the age of, 13, 12 and 11 I was smoking marijuana. A guy called Anokye introduced me to it. Coming from a home where there was no dad and only my mother was taking care of me, when we closed from school, he (Anokye) will take us to the Odorna Railway and expose us to infamous stuff, so I started smoking marijuana.



“So one of those days, I went to buy marijuana, and I was hungry and went to get kelewele. The woman who sold the kelewele said Kwabena, come this evening so I take you to church, so I take this kelewele for free. So she gave me the kelewele for free, and I went to church and saw a Man of God who is now my spiritual father living in the UK now, Apostle Kofi Afriyie Amoako,” he said.



While the clergyman continued to recount how his presence at the church changed him, he mentioned how he sat in a corner with the kelewele vendor when the Man of God called him to tell him that God's hands were on him.



“I went to sit at the far end and already I was very high so he called me from the back and said that young guy who is sitting at the back.



“Close to the speaker, the hand of God is on him. He did not know me but he mentioned my name. I was called Kwabena Ali, and he mentioned my mother's name, Abena Grace, I loved it, and I admired it, and the rest was history,” he disclosed.







ADA/DA