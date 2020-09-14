Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

I started my business after my break up – Michy reveals

Entrepreneur and baby mama of dancehall act Shatta Wale has come out to speak about how she handled the broken heart after they broke up.



The two were once the ‘couple of the year’ as they flaunted their beautiful relationship on social media which got them more fans and lovers.



Unfortunately, things went sour leading to their break up which was definitely not easy for both sides as Shatta tried to get back with her.



Michy in a recent interview has revealed how she started cooking because of the bitter experience adding that her business was her break up therapy when she moved to Kumasi.



She said whiles there, she started her cooking business known as Chopious and that helped her overcome her break up with Shatta Wale because it was not easy for her.



