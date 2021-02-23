Music of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

I started buying houses before I met NAM 1 – Shatta Wale replies Samini

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has responded to Samini’s claims suggesting that he sought the help of NAM1’s Zylofon music to save his dying career.



In what appears as a shade to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who were once signed under that particular label, Samini established in a tweet, that unlike his colleagues, he did not at any point of his career employ the services of a record label.



Samini on Tuesday 23, 2021 tweeted:



“The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool Face. Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don,”



But in a quick rebuttal to Samini’s shade, the Shatta Movement boss has denied any of such claims, saying he had already acquired houses prior to his encounter with Zylofon music.



“You do song about girls and I do song about money, nooorr you bore deh dis somebody’s fada NAM1. I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as MTN sign you. That was your property maaafaka,” his tweet read



Many had thought that Samini and Shatta Wale would bury the hatchet following the release of their song ‘Celebration’ in 2019.



The two dancehall rivals have had one of the long lasting beefs in the music industry as it spans as far back as 2012 when the SM boss was responding to the name ‘Bandana’.



The struggle over the ‘Dancehall king’ title



The debate about who is worthy enough to be called the "King of Dancehall," in Ghana escalated from just a debate to an intensive rivalry between the three big artists.



The main contenders for the country's dancehall king title are Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Samini, who is seen and recognized as a veteran in the Ghanaian music space.



The competition for the title has led to high tensions between the three artists, resulting in social media jabs, diss tracks, angry rants during live broadcast interviews, among others.





