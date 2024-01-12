I stand by my words, the youth should think twice about who to support in 2024 - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has reiterated that she stands by her comment urging the youth to be prudent in their decision-making this year, especially on who to follow.



According to her, the youth in the country are grappling with hardship including mass unemployment and meagre salaries which have exacerbated their woes and deepened their plights.



She stated that the insults some Ghanaians are raining on her do not affect her much because she has become used to it as a journalist, however, the welfare of the youth is her priority hence, her admonishment.



Nana Yaa Brefo reiterated her advice to the youth to think twice before deciding on whom to follow in 2024.



“Some people are twisting what I said while others are reporting it correctly. Those who don’t understand are insulting us but we will keep talking. Why? Because as a journalist I have the responsibility to inform, educate and entertain. So I would tell you what I know and that does not mean you should take it. With the insults we are used to so it does not bother me, I will continue to speak.



"There are some issues we can’t explain further because it could cause chaos. We all know the youth are suffering, there is hardship and unemployment too. Whatever that happens the youth will go but my concern is that think twice no matter who that person is. It is easy for them to speak but putting it into action is another issue. So think twice before deciding on whom to follow,” she said while speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Nana Yaa Brefo was criticized vehemently when she made a comment that seemed to warn the youth after Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar officially disclosed himself as the leader of The New Force political movement.



In responding to the criticisms, Nana Yaa Brefo maintains that the youth should make better decisions for the sake of their well-being.



