Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: James Kyere, Contributor

I spent two years in the hospital battling sickle cell - Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to share how God saved her life when doctors said she wasn't going to survive.



To mark her 39th birthday, she took to her official Facebook page to thank the almighty God for taking care of her even when she knew she would die before 13.



According to her, she was born with sickle-cell trait where doctors declared she would die prematurely. She said she spent her first two years living in the hospital.



She also thanked God for her father whom everyone rejected for suffering sickle cell anaemia. As a strong woman as she is, Afia Schwarzenegger stood by her father, paid bills upon bills until he recovered.





Her message read;



"Dear God, The daughter of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that spent her 1st 2 years in the hospital...the daughter of Mr Agyei that was presumed to be a sickler, the daughter of Yaa Achiaa that spent her last kobo on medicines is 39 years today.



The girl that was meant to live for only 5 -13 years is 39 years today(butterflies in my belly).



The stubborn child of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that was marked for failure...is 39 years with 3 children, a very successful comedienne, Ambassador of orphans and businesswoman.



I am a walking miracle n a testament that God is real"