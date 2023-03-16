You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 16Article 1731782

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'I spent over N50 million on my girlfriend in 2 years' - Joeboy

Singer Joeboy Singer Joeboy

Nigerian artiste, Joeboy in a recent interview with Pulse stated that he has spent a whopping 50 million naira and more on his girlfriend in two years.

According to him, he is a lover boy who likes to spoil his woman.

“You’re right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," he disclosed in the interview.

His latest statement has attracted several reactions from fans and social media users.

