'I spent over N50 million on my girlfriend in 2 years' - Joeboy

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste, Joeboy in a recent interview with Pulse stated that he has spent a whopping 50 million naira and more on his girlfriend in two years.



According to him, he is a lover boy who likes to spoil his woman.



“You’re right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," he disclosed in the interview.



His latest statement has attracted several reactions from fans and social media users.



Watch bits of the interview below:





