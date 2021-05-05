I spent GH¢10K on gold teeth - Qatmann

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Agyapong Frank, Contributor

BNF (Black Nemes Forever) Records signee Qatmann has revealed how much he spent on his gold teeth in his latest Instagram post.



According to the Kumerican rapper, he spent ten thousand Ghana cedis purchasing 24 Karat gold just to fix his teeth.



After featuring award-winner Ypee on his new single 'Ena Ena', the talented rapper is gradually gaining recognition in Ashanti Region and has decided to spend every penny of his on his brand to make him stand out.



From wearing unique colourful dreadlocks to wearing expensive gold teeth, Qatmann looks no different from American rapper Quavo even though both have different styles of rapping.



In a recent interview with First2watch TV on Youtube, the rapper reveals that Ypee’s presence on his new single has being a blessing and he will forever remain thankful to him.



