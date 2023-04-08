I spent $2million on my previous album with less profits - Davido as he learns from mistakes

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 April 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten social media users chattering following a recent revelation made about his last studio album, 'A Better Time'.
During a recent chat with American media personality, Old Man Ebro, the 30BG boss recounted how he spent so much money on a lot of unnecessary things.
According to Davido, some of the expenses for the last project included the clearing of songs, shooting music videos, and some international features on the project.
He established that he pegged a total of $2m (over N930 million) on the project.
The singer, however, noted that he has learned better with his current project and has managed to achieve more with less spending.
According to Davido, he has only spent about $300k (over N139 million) on the Timeless album and he has made a lot more profit than that.
Check out the video below;