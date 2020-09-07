Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

I spend nothing less than GH¢ 15,000 to look good on red carpets – Zynnell Zuh

play videoActress Zynell Zuh

Ghanaian Fashion icon and actress, Zynnell Zuh in an exclusive interview with Sammy kay on the go online show has stated she buys the clothes and dresses she wears and that is because she works hard to get the things she likes.



The founder of Zynnel Zuh foundation also revealed that she has collaborated with a lot of designers that provide her with gowns to rock for events but she added that sometimes, she buys her own outfit.



When asked about the amount of money she spends when rocking the red carpet for events, the fashionista asserted that from her outfit, shoes, accessories, clutch, makeup, hair to videography and photography, she spends nothing less than GH¢ 15,000.



