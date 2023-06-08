I sometimes use my feeding money to push my music - Jzyno shares challenges of being a self-sponsored artiste

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Liberian artiste living in Ghana, Jzyno has shared the challenges he faced and the unwavering belief that kept him going in the music industry.



Speaking on Accra based Hitz FM, he opened up about his journey in the music industry. With an air of determination and gratitude, he admitted,



"It's been tough, man. First of all, there is no record label, and most young artists dream of having a label that will push them to the top. Shoutout to my manager and a few people that I have as team members.



“I mean, they came and saw me build this thing with my hands. They saw me build this thing with my hands and got inspired to push me more," he said.



Jzyno acknowledged the difficulties he encountered on his journey, emphasizing the hardships he faced as an artist striving for recognition.



"But trust me, man, it's been very, very difficult, very, very difficult from taking care of myself out here with no family member here and to come into the spotlight.



“Let's be honest, it was very, very tough, but I always had the belief that I would get there. I have always been pushing," he added.



Despite the challenges, Jzyno expressed his unwavering commitment to his craft. He revealed the sacrifices he had made, including using his last bit of money on his music instead of personal needs.



His faith in his abilities and determination to succeed have been pivotal in his journey so far.



"I have been spending the last money I was supposed to eat spending it on my music," Jzyno shared. "And I tell you, God has made me the first Liberian artiste to go global. We are already global already."

Jzyno's words reflect the resilience and passion of a budding artist who has been driven by his dreams and an unyielding belief in his talent.



Despite the absence of a record label, he has managed to build a supportive team around him, finding inspiration and encouragement from those who recognize his potential.



Through his perseverance and unwavering determination, Jzyno aims to become a trailblazer in the Liberian music scene, making his mark on the global stage.



ADA/DO