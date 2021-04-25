I sometimes sleep for only 3 hours due to my busy weekly schedules - Empress Gifty reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Gospel musician and fashionista, Gifty Adorye known in showbiz as Empress Gifty has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that she sleeps for only 3 to 4 hours due to the difficult and stressful nature of combining her music career with her television programs.



She said on Kastle FM “It’s not easy combining my TV shows with my music career but by the grace of God we continue to do it since I came with my own TV program.



“When I started The Empress Show together with my cooking show with celebrities, sometimes a whole week I become so busy that I can only sleep for just 3 to 4 hours,” she told the host monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker, Empress Gifty who is currently promoting her latest song titled ‘Odi Yompo’ featuring Zaza Mokhethi said that her schedules are demanding but she’s thankful to her family for being understanding.



“I have to sit down and prepare for what I want to do on my next show and it’s not easy but I have a very good family, good children that understand their mother,” she added.



Empress Gifty is married to a Ghanaian Politician, Hopeson Adorye concluded on the Kastle Drive show “And a father and a husband and a head that will love what you’re doing you’ll sometimes have your inner peace to do what you’re doing.”