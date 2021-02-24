Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

I sometimes regret moving abroad – Gospel artiste AkuBless confesses

A UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Harriet Akua Agyeiwaa widely known with her stage name as AkuBless has confessed that she sometimes regrets leaving Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad due to the current hardships.



“I would say that sometimes in a way due to hardships from the second wave of Covid I do regret leaving Ghana to go find greener pastures in abroad. But God is absolutely with us so I won’t say that I have completely lost hope due to this current predicament.”



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, AkuBless who was speaking from her base in the UK said monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Ghana on television makes her regret her decision due to the harsh restrictions abroad in these times.



“I do sometimes regret going to abroad especially when we monitor the situation in Ghana on television during the news bulletin. Though there are restrictions in Ghana I can see that there is an opportunity for people to move about freely engaged in their daily activities.”



The ‘Enkaakyi’ singer described the Covid situation in the UK as disheartening and sometimes feel sorry for herself but she’s trusting God to intervene and calm the current predicament.



“But here in the UK you can’t do anything so sometimes I do feel sorry for myself for travelling from Ghana to settle here in Europe but we continue to count on God. We know that He that brought us here will definitely intervene to calm this unfortunate situation.



“So that we can also get back to our working ways and become productive in order to continue what we started,” AkuBless said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.