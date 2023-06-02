I sometimes derive my songs from personal experiences – Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Musicians have different ways of getting inspired to create songs and Gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy has revealed hers.



Speaking in a virtual interview with Amansan Krakye, Obaapa Christy said music, particularly her style, is all composed of various life experiences.



“I do sometimes sing some of my gospel songs from personal experience that I get but God gives me all the songs through so many ways,” she said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“When I’m happy, I’m able to get a song from that, when I’m sad, also I get a song from it, whilst having a conversation with someone, I can get a song. When I attend church services and I listen to the preaching, even someone’s testimonies can inspire me to do a gospel song,” she added, sighted by MyNewsGh.com



According to her, as a gospel singer, the Bible is also a big inspiration when it comes to writing songs.



“These situations all help because the music that we compose is all about life, but at the same time, being a gospel song, you pick some from the Bible,” she explained.



“So you put the word of God together with the life experiences to create the song and everyone has a unique way of getting songs from God,” Obaapa Christy revealed.