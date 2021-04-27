I sold my Range Rover because it was a liability - Gasmilla

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician Odartei Milla Lamptey, affectionately called Gasmilla has revealed the reasons why he sold his Range Rover and opted for uber for his daily activities.



According to the self-acclaimed king of azonto, he had no choice but to sell his Range Rover because it was a liability.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he said he could not keep up with the car’s maintenance hence had to put it up for sale.



“I think the ability to move is rather a necessity, not a particular car model,” he said.



Gasmilla further mentioned he now uses Uber for his daily activities and that's cool.



He stressed that driving is a whole job on its own, adding that, it is another reason he opted for Uber’s ride-hailing service.



Watch video below:



