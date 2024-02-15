I sold 'kontomire' for 5 years to pay my school fees - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian pastor and the leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Osofo Kyiri Abosom has narrated how he survived in Senior High School when he had no one to fund his education.



According to his narration, he was gravely disturbed about how to fund his education after securing admission to a Senior High School but God paved the way for him through a business idea.



He recounted his approach to the matron in the school where he made a request to supply her with cocoyam leaves (Kontomire) to raise money to take care of his education to which she agreed. . “I attended a Secondary School. The first day I got to the school I didn't have a caretaker so I went to see the matron about the situation. I made her aware I come from a village so I can supply her cocoyam leaves (kontomire) to raise money to fund my education which she agreed,” he said.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom indicated that he relied on the sale of cocoyam leaves for five years to fund his education till completion.



He added that he got a scholarship after he had completed school due to his excellent academic record.



“So I supplied her [matron] with three sacks of cocoyam leaves every Wednesday and Thursday for five years till I completed school. After completing school, I was fortunate to be named among the students who had won a scholarship and the money was given to me,” he said while speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom is the flagbearer of GUM and will be hoping to emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.



