Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

I sold kenkey to cater for myself - SP Kofi Sarpong

Gospel music singer, SP Kofi Sarpong

Senior police officer and popular gospel music singer, SP Kofi Sarpong has revealed that life was extremely difficult for him during his childhood days and that he had to sell kenkey to cater for himself and also support his education.



Many Ghanaians think every successful person in the country had it easy growing up but the senior police officer has said that it is not entirely factual as they perceive because the rise of these great personalities including himself to greatness were extremely muddy and rough.



Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM last Sunday, he said that he had to sell kenkey to take care of himself from primary school to senior secondary level.



According to him, he was from a very poor home and was raised by a single mother and later went to live with his grandmother.



William Kofi Sarpong, a native of Berekum in the Bono Region is now one of the most prominent police officers in the country. He is very active and popular in the Ghanaian music industry. He is happily married and a father of two boys and a girl.



With determination, hard work, and prayer, he has gone through the ranks and has been promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police which is one of the topmost positions in the Police Administration.



He has therefore urged the youth not to be discouraged by their current situations but rather be more determined, dedicated, work extra harder, and believe in the almighty, things will completely turn around.