Thursday, 19 November 2020

I slept with Nayas 1 only once – Ernest Opoku finally tells his side of the story

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr, has opened up on his relationship with Nayas 1.



Years ago, Ernest Opoku and Nayas became the talk of the town after their relationship ended.



A lot of allegations were levelled against the Gospel musician, but he kept mute. It got to a time that Nayas caned him like her child at the premises of Adom FM.



When we thought the issue has died, Ernest Opoku has resurrected it with his side of the story.



The ‘Aseda’ singer narrated how he met Nayas in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Kingdom Plus FM.



He told the host, Fiifi Pratt how the actress and producer lured him into bed.



According to him, he first met Nayas through his manager, Ray, who was working with Adom FM.



Ernest said Nayas told him she has been looking for him for five years before they finally met.



He recounted how Nayas was over him and disclosed to him how much he likes him.



Ernest Opoku admitted having a sexual affair with Nayas once at her house. He added that Nayas lied about so many things after their unfortunate incident.



