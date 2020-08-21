Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

I slept by a refuse dump all night to avoid a robbery – J.A. Adofo reveals

Obuoba J.A. Adofo is a legendary highlife musician

Legendary high life musician, Obuoba J.A. Adofo, has opened up on the saddest day in his music career, narrating how he spent the night at a refuse dump to avoid being robbed.



The musician said he had traveled to Agege, a suburb of Lagos State in Nigeria, to purchase a car – Mitsubishi.



According to J.A. Adofo, they were compelled to spend the night in a hotel, he calls Kwanda since the company had closed when they arrived.



“Some two Ghanaians I met advised me not to sleep at the hotel because it was notorious for robberies. Out of fear, I took a blanket and moved down to a refuse dump by the side of the hotel where I spent the night till the next day”, he disclosed.



He declined the offer to stay in the home of the Ghanaians for fear of being swindled by them.



He added that, “true to the words of his Ghanaian acquaintances, the whole hotel was robbed that night”.



The legendary artiste explained that the man who led him and his manager to Nigeria had actually connived with the armed robbers to rob him.



Throwing light on the incident, Mr. Adofo said that the man was only interested in his whereabouts when he came to the hotel in the morning.



He recounted that, “my manager, Mr. Nyarko, suggested that I leave for Ghana via a commercial bus after we finally bought the car while he came later with the car”.



J.A. Adofo concluded that they branded the car with the inscription City Boys Band.

