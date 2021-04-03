‘I sing love songs but I have never been in love’ – Gyakie claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Ghanaian afro beats singer, Jackeline Acheampong popularly known as ‘Gyakie’ has established that she has never been in love though all her songs preach love.



Gyakie who has released several love songs including the breakthrough hit, ‘forever’, which is currently an anthem for fans says she cannot relate to the lyrics in most of her songs.



That particular song since its release has been on the lips of many including Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who recently shared a birthday message to her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on social media using the lyrics.



“Happy Birthday Mr. President, My mind dey for you,” she wrote.



But Gyakie reacting to the impact of her songs on relationships said her songs are not based on life experiences as she has never been in a relationship.



“I sing love songs for the listeners but it doesn’t mean I’m in love or sing it out of love experience. Singing is what’s what I do. Maybe when I fall in love in the future, I’ll start feeling what my fans feel when they sing or listen to my songs. The music is for the fans.”



“When it comes to relationships, I don’t pay much attention to it. I’m in my corner, anything that comes my way I’ll gladly accept. At the moment I’m focusing on my studies so later on in the future, when God sends someone to me, that’s fine,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



