I shot a video on 'Timeless' album for N100m - Davido

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he shot a music video for a song on his 2023 album for 100 million naira.



The singer made the revelation when he appeared as a guest on Beat 99.9 FM to promote his latest project titled 'Timeless'.



He noted that the song was directed by Nigerian video director, TG Omori.



Davido said, “I’m excited about the record. We shot the video with TG and I'm proud to say that's his first N100 million video."



TG, a video director and cinematographer has directed music videos for recording artists across various genres.



