You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 31Article 1741532

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

I shot a video on 'Timeless' album for N100m - Davido

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Singer, Davido Singer, Davido

Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he shot a music video for a song on his 2023 album for 100 million naira.

The singer made the revelation when he appeared as a guest on Beat 99.9 FM to promote his latest project titled 'Timeless'.

He noted that the song was directed by Nigerian video director, TG Omori.

Davido said, “I’m excited about the record. We shot the video with TG and I'm proud to say that's his first N100 million video."

TG, a video director and cinematographer has directed music videos for recording artists across various genres.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment