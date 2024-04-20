I sensed she was going to die – Dr. Grace Boadu’s boyfriend spills secrets

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, the partner of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, has stated that before she passed on, he sensed within himself that he was about to lose something.



Speaking discreetly, the preacher couldn't decisively confirm whether the revelation pertained to Grace Boadu or not, as he provided conflicting answers regarding whether her death had been revealed to him clearly or not.



During his interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, aired on April 20, 2024, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Pastor Gyamfi mentioned that he had left Kumasi for Accra on the same day the unfortunate incident occurred.



He said he intended to welcome his partner from abroad to Accra. However, upon receiving no responses to his phone calls, he said he chose not to visit her house at all, contrary to his usual practice of spending his nights there whenever he comes to the city.



He reflected, "If I weren't powerful, why would the woman I came to Accra for that very day not answer my call, and why didn't I go to her house to find out why, especially when that's where I usually stay when I'm in Accra?"



Explaining further, he shared that, "Normally, if I call her and she doesn't respond, I go to her house. But that day, I decided not to go because I felt in my spirit that something bad was about to happen; that I was about to lose something."



When asked if he knew she was what he was about to lose, he replied, "No." Despite being pressed on why he didn't go to her house, the pastor maintained that he felt compelled not to.



While he chose not to visit her house given the circumstances, the preacher dismissed suggestions that he had let Grace Boadu down by not showing up when his calls went unanswered.



He stated, "How have I let her down? It had already happened, and her soul had departed before my arrival, so there was no need."



His response prompted a question from Delay, who inquired, "So, you had a revelation, right?" to which he affirmed, "Yes."



Meanwhile, he has denied dating the late Dr. Grace Boadu for riches.



About Dr. Grace Boadu’s death



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. She, however, died the next day.



Reports were rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom, which raised eyebrows in the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



Due to her association with some showbiz personalities, the arts and entertainment industry mourned her passing.



Meanwhile, the family has yet to officially announce the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Funeral held



The funeral of Dr. Grace Boadu was held on March 9, 2024.



Family, friends and sympathizers gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro, in the Ashanti Region, to bid her farewell and show their last respect.



Some of the high-profile personalities who were spotted at the funeral included the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency and also the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu; renowned actress, Naana Hayford; musician, Akosua Agyapong, and others.



The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video that went viral on social media.



