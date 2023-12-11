I see nothing wrong with my 'Duna' skits - Jeffery Nortey

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and content creator Jeffery Nortey has opened up about how he handles criticism of his popular YouTube comedy skits, which often feature voluptuous women.



In an interview with MX24 TV, Jeffery Nortey stated that he has to undergo a lot of reflection before deciding to showcase his content.



"Before putting it out there, I criticised myself. It was tough for me. I could watch it several times. Like, do you want to put this out there?" he shared.



The actor, who is also a devout Christian, further defended his skits, stating that he sees nothing wrong with them. He added that God has a sense of humour and that his skits were a way of acknowledging the creativity of God.



“See, God is a creative. Don't limit God. God has a great sense of humor. I don't know how they see him, but I feel like sometimes you can talk to him and you laugh.



“There's nothing bad about it. Have you seen how God created the moon and all that? Have you seen how God created the African woman? Have you seen a woman? God is creative,” Nortey said.



Addressing concerns about potential nudity, Jeffery Nortey said that he shows no nudity in his skits and clarified that he intends to educate and celebrate the beauty of women without crossing boundaries.



"Yeah. And I don't show nudity. You see the beautiful woman in the dress, and you see what this is there. I'm educating you. But it's subtle, but one day they'll see it," he said.



Nortey is gearing up for '3FacesOfJeffreyNortey', a live show that would showcase the three faces of his creativity, captivating the audience with his charisma and unique skills at Snap Cinemas, Accra.



The event is slated for Saturday, December 16, 2023.



ID/BB





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.