I see no structure in the industry - Kofi Mole

Ghanaian rapper, Edward Kofi Agyemang known by the stage name Kofi Mole, has called for a more organized and structured music industry.



He expressed his concerns about the lack of a clear industry structure and those responsible for the various factions.



Speaking to Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Kofi Mole compared the music industry to a factory, where every worker has specific tasks and responsibilities. However, he observed a need for clarity in the music industry regarding who is responsible for what.



“In the industry, I feel like we need to work on more things, the fundamentals, I don't see a structure in the industry. We hear but we don't see. Like in a factory, everybody has their specific tasks, but in the industry, we don't see who is responsible for what,” he stated.



He also acknowledged that there are industry leaders in the music space, and they need to play a more active role in shaping and organizing the industry. He indicated that artists pull their weight but need external support and infrastructure is needed to propel them to greater success.



“I know we have heads in the industry who have to set the industry right, because we the artistes, are producing the music but we need that push. We need an industry that is going to push us out there because we can't do it alone,” he stated.



Despite the challenges in the industry, Kofi Mole revealed that he does not feel pressured to achieve the same heights as everyone and is able to take breaks whenever he wants.





“I don't feel pressured at all, that’s why I can take breaks and come back. The only time I feel pressured is when my fans demand new music. But I take my time with the groove in the industry,” he said



Kofi Mole's comments join calls for the need for structural improvements within the music industry in Ghana to provide artists with the support and organization necessary for their success.



