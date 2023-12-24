I see my backside as normal until I walk past a crowd – Ama Tundra

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

While Ama Tundra personally sees the size of her backside as 'normal,' she acknowledges that public perception differs. According to her, the realization of her ample figure hits her when she steps into the public eye, turning heads and drawing attention.



“I see my backside as normal. It's only when I walk through a crowd that I realize it is huge. All eyes are on me,” she said.



During her interview on The Delay Show, broadcasted on December 23, 2023, Ama Tundra, whose name was bestowed upon her by a director on set, indicated that she has embraced her identity with grace and confidence.



The origin of her name, according to the actress, stems from a playful observation about her remarkable backside, which has become a defining feature.



“I got the name Ama Tundra from one of the directors,” she recalled. “We were on set when he asked about my day of birth, and I replied with 'Ama.' He then remarked that my backside could be likened to a (Toyota) Tundra, so he gave me the name.”



Asked if she has always had that figure, Ama Tundra responded: “I've always had a substantial backside. Even during my time in Senior High School (SHS), they nicknamed me 'Bottom Power' due to the size of my behind.”



“When they call me 'Bottom Power,' I respond with 'shegee.'







