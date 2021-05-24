I see Eno Barony as my equal when it comes to rap – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sarkodie says Eno Barony is as good as any rapper in the country



• He thinks it's a bit unfair to limit Eno's craft to the female rappers category only



• Okyeame Kwame also expressed similar comments



From the moment she entered the rap scene, Eno Barony announced herself as not being a conformist to the status quo.



A scene that is highly dominated and ruled by the male gender, Eno Barony has over the years worked her way to break the jinx and has in the process earned the acclamation of her male contemporaries.



Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, in a recent interview could not help but acknowledge the prowess of Eno Barony when it comes to spitting hard bars in a way you would not expect from a female artist.



Speaking on the Akwaaba Talk Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Sarkodie stated that he has always seen Eno Barony as a co-equal when it comes to rap.



“Eno Barony is like a full rapper. I don’t see her as a female rapper, I see her as an MC. When I say female rapper you can feel the feminine energy... rap has to be heard and Eno Barony is hard so I don’t see her as a female rapper. She is just a rapper,” he said.



"She goes in hard with the bars... the stuff she says, guys could’ve got away with that easy but she still does it. As rappers we have our state of mind when we are writing and when I listen to her that’s what I see,” he added.



In the same vein, multiple award-winning rapper, Okyeame Kwame in an interview with Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) described Eno Barony as the best rapper in Ghana ahead of the dominant male names.



“Eno Barony is an amazing rapper. I think she is bar for bar, I don’t think there is any man rapping in Ghana who is better than Eno Barony. She is as good as it gets,” Okyeame Kwame stated.



Born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, Eno Barony has gone toe-to-toe with several heavyweights having been nominated in various award categories and has, to her credit, countless hit songs and awards that speak of her quality as a rapper.