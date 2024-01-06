I’ll stay with my new husband forever unless he decides to divorce me - Maame Yeboah Asiedu vows

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Embattled Ghanaian media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has vowed to do everything possible to sustain hes marriage following the collapse of the initial one.



According to her, she has no intention of divorcing her new husband at any point in time even when things get tough, adding that she would do her best to avoid marital separation for the second time in her life.



She explained that her previous husband compelled her to agree to the divorce even though she had not wronged him in any way, noting that she agreed to the separation following advice from the judge handling the case in court.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu rebuffed claims that she does not comply with what she preaches and reiterated that she still stands by her utterances against divorce.



“When the issue went to court the judge advised me that if my husband decided not to marry me again and I agreed to it then I should allow it to happen and I did to set myself free. I didn’t wrong him and he knows. So please I am not a liar or I don’t practice what I preach, I still stand by it.



"The man I have married, I will never leave him unless maybe he decides to divorce me. if not, I will stay with him till thy kingdom come. So be happy for me because nothing has happened. It surprises you because my divorce was silent and you don’t expect me to tell you” She said in a TikTok Live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu was subject to vehement criticism when it became known that she had divorced and married a new person.



Netizens lambasted her for preaching against divorce yet finds herself in the same situation which questions her credibility.



