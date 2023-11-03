I risked my life for NPP, yet the roads in my area are deplorable - Agya Koo cries out

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has opened up about how he sacrificed for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 and 2020 general elections yet the road in his area is in a deplorable state.



He indicated that during the peak COVID-19 period in 2020, he risked his life to gather other people to campaign vigorously for the NPP, however, he is being suffocated with dust due to the poor nature of the road in his area.



“When people are enjoying and you are not part of it’s sad. I also stay at Hill Top but go and look at where the prominent people are staying, there are lands that nothing has been built on yet their roads have asphalt.



“But some of us living in some areas, go and look at the nature of our roads and how dust is killing us, just go and look at it. For this government to come to power I was part. The places that I went to during the 2016 elections. At the height of COVID-19 in 2020, I and my boys were risking our lives to campaign for the party,” he said in an interview with Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Agya Koo also urged the NPP delegates to vote for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP primaries because he has a vision to solve the unemployment crisis in the country.



“So if the party members know how to speak then they should vote for Kennedy Agyapong, I’m pleading with the delegates. When the money is offered to you by an aspirant, take it but if you want the future of Ghana to be bright or not it depends on the Nov 4 primaries.



"So I would plead with delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong for him to create employment opportunities for the people,” he added.



The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.







Watch the video below:





SB/BB