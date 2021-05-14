I respect my boyfriend – Efia Odo explains distance from Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Efia Odo insists she’s still friends with Shatta Wale, but she has distanced herself from him in reverence to her boyfriend.



According to the actress, she has found herself a man who dotes on her. And hence the need to make him feel special. She said when her relationship started getting serious, she had to move away because her loyalty is with her boyfriend.



Efia Odo said to BBC Pidgin, “My guy and I started getting serious. I have come to respect him more and distance myself from Shatta. Not because of anything, but just because I respect my man more and my loyalty is to him. Shatta will always be my friend.”



She also said the rumours about Shatta Wale’s health is false. He is doing well, and they speak almost every day. She even video called the day before. He looks great! she exclaimed.



Efia Odo and her boyfriend would be celebrating their 3rd anniversary in December.



