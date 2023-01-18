I rejected many international record label deals - Bisa K Dei

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

While a lot of artistes are yearning to sign on to international record labels, Bisa Kdei thinks being an individual artiste is the best.



He told entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie in a recent interview that he had to turn down some of such international label deals because he realized they wouldn’t help his career.



"I'm not going to lie to you, I've had offers but I turned them down because I don't want to give my catalogue away," he said.



“It's very important as a musician that you keep that. That's why I said it's the best [to be an independent artiste]."



Although he believes it is best to be an independent artiste compared to signing to record label, he rather advised an artiste could consider running their music business as they signed a distribution deal with another company.



“You can have a record deal, maybe you can have a distribution deal, it depends on the contract, just don't sell yourself away," Bisa advised.



Bisa Kdei is releasing a new album titled ‘Original’ on January 20, 2023.



The album titled ‘Original’ features Stonebwoy, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, footballer Memphis Depay and KiDi.



