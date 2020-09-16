Tabloid News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

I rejected GH¢100k, a car to join '4more4Nana' campaign - Ayittey Powers

Ayittey Powers is a professional boxer

Ghanaian boxer, Ayittey Powers has alleged that he was approached to take GH¢100,000 to join the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 campaign to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a video which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the boxer indicates that he was approached by the owner of Kenpong Travel and Tours to take GH¢100, 000 and a car to support the governing NPP.



However, he decided not to take the money because he cannot be selfish while he is aware of the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Ayittey powers said “I was there when Kenpong called me that I will be given GHC 100,000 and a car to join the 2020 NPP campaign but I refused the gesture."



"I refused it because I’ve seen such money before and I will not think of just my stomach, I have to think of the problems Ghanaians are currently facing under this administration.”



Ayittey Powers said because he refused this gesture, his friend, Kenpong has decided not to give him any money but he is not worried about it because he believes he did the right thing.



Watch the allegations of Ayittey Powers in the video below:





