I regret not collaborating with Stonebwoy - X Factor contestant

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Collaboration is one element that every artiste needs at a point in his musical career.



X-Factor contestant, Derry Mensah, has expressed his regrets in his inability to grant a feature to Stonebwoy when he was in the X Factor competition.



According to Deery Mensah, he was bond to rules and regulations as well as contracts whiles he was in the competition. It was for this reason he couldn't accept a possible collaboration from Stonebwoy and other Nigerian Artistes.



He feels some of these artistes felt disrespected by he refusal for that reason he is currently no convinced to reach out to these artistes for a possible collaboration now that he is a solo artiste.



Derry Mensah made these revelations in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams on inrws Studios in America.



