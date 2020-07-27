Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: My News GH

I regret campaigning for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Maame Dokono weeps over neglect

Veteran actress Maame Dokono

Veteran actress and media personality, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has gone hard on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, engaging in active politics and campaigning for President Akufo-Addo is her biggest mistake after she was abandoned on her sick bed.



Telling her story on TV XYZ on the programme the Legends with Agyemang Prempeh, she revealed that she recently fell sick and surprisingly, none of the leadership of the NPP including President Akufo-Addo showed up to check on her



“Recently I felt sick very seriously. Nana even didn’t come to my house. He was aware I was sick but there was no sign of him. Meanwhile, he could have even sent somebody, but he didn’t. However, I’m not disturbed. That is why I’m advising that you (celebrities) to always be in the middle so that you can take opportunities from both sides.”



“just the politics. If it is possible to turn back the clock, I would never venture into it. Now I have quit and I’m a neutral person now waiting to take an opportunity. But I won’t come out to show where I belong."



Maame Dokono in the 2008 general election was a strong advocate for the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also vied for Parliamentary seat but lost the election eventually.



She also revealed that her support for Nana Addo made her lose her acting career as many film directors refused to cast her in movies because of her politcal affiliations.

