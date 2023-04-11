'I received three or four slaps during election campaign' - Mr Ibu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Legendary Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has recounted his experience during the run-up to the 2023 Nigerian general elections.



The actor narrated how he was assaulted by thugs as he campaigned for his preferred candidate.



He made this known in an interview on Vanguard TV.



Okafor said: “Nigerian politics [laughs]. Partially, I was involved o. The only thing different is that there were some situations where there was thuggery.



“Where we went to campaign, I received slaps from people that I don’t even know. But there was so much to slap because it didn’t mean anything to me.



“I collected like three or four slaps, free, from other boys. ‘Why did you come here? [They asked]Before I answer that question, gbosa! You won’t even like the sound of the slap because the people that are slapping are idiots because their slap is not human,” he recalled.



Touching on his long absence from the industry, Mr. Ibu said his comeback movie is currently underway, adding that he halted as a result of the election and transition period.