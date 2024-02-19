I received positive feedback when I posted my ‘boxer shorts’ picture – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Musician and songwriter, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known professionally as Okyeame Kwame recently stirred a buzz on social media by sharing a picture of himself in his customized boxer shorts (Love Equation by OK), and the response from fans, according to him, has been overwhelmingly positive.



In an exclusive interview on TV XYZ with Afia Owusu, the ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker expressed his surprise at the flood of encouraging feedback and messages he received in response to the seemingly unconventional post.



He detailed that he never considered any of the comments on his post a negative one because he believes people are bound to talk about anything one does.



The crooner, who is known for his music and fashion sense, shared that he wanted to break stereotypes and challenge societal norms with the post.



He conveyed his belief that traditional expectations should not confine self-expression, and the positive reactions from his followers reinforced this notion.



"I didn’t receive any negative comments…not even a single one. I knew what I was doing, I’m not a kid you know. So all the messages and feedback that I received were positive for me. After all, people are bound to talk about anything you do,” he said.



Okyeame further disclosed that he received a lot of messages in his Direct Message (DM) with some expressing their admiration for him and requesting for his phone number.



