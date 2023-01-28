You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 28Article 1703552

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I received a prophecy at Atwea mountains concerning Funny Face, he changed my life - Don Little

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Actors, Don Little and Funny Face play videoActors, Don Little and Funny Face

Kumawood actor, Stephen Atanga, chiefly known as Don Little, has credited his major breakthrough in the movie industry to his colleague, Funny Face, the man who featured him on popular television series 'Cow and Chicken'.

Narrating his life-changing experience at Atwea mountains, Don Little disclosed that a man of God foretold him that his path was going to cross with Funny Face and he will shoot him to fame.

The message from the pastor was not taken seriously until it came to pass.

In an interview with Emelia Brobby, the actor mentioned that there came a time in his life when he had to journey to prayer grounds to seek the face of God concerning the purpose of his life.

"I visited the Atwea mountains to inquire from God the purpose of my life here on earth. During our prayers on the mountains, one of the pastors called Bro Cee told me that God had answered my prayers adding that I will get an answer when I arrive back home.

“He disclosed that actor Funny Face was my destiny helper. The man who was going to shoot me to fame. I didn't take him seriously,” Don Little recounted.

He added that "Later I met Funny Face and I begged him to feature me in his series 'Cow and Chicken'...after I approached him, Funny told his men to fetch me and when he tried to film my performance, his phone mysteriously went off. He pressed on and recorded me with someone else's phone."

This, he said, was the beginning of his journey to fame.

"The first video he took of me went viral. I was captured describing what I will do to a woman if I'm not able to sexually satisfy her. I joked about using my leg."

Watch the video below:



OPD/DA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, CEO of NHIA

How to avoid food poisoning from waakye – Dr Okoe-Boye shares tips

Sportsleading sports icon

Late Brazil football legend Pele and his daughter

What we know about Pele’s alleged secret daughter named in his will

Businessleading business icon

The International Monetary Fund

IMF presses Ghana's government to stop borrowing from its Central Bank

Africaleading africa news icon

International rating firm, Moodys

Moody’s downgrades Nigeria over high debt, low revenue

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mawuli Zogbenu is the author

'I died in the Atlantic ocean'