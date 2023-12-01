I received GH₵20 for a movie role in the 70's - Fred Amugi

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Nii Amugi, known for his role as a Pastor in "The Beasts of No Nation," has revealed that he once accepted a mere for a movie role during the early stages of his career.



Recounting his experiences on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show, Amugi explained that his passion for acting and his desire to establish himself in the industry fueled his willingness to work for such minimal compensation.



He vividly recalled taking on a project in the 1970s for just GH₵20.



"The lowest amount I have received as an actor is GH₵20, paid to me by GBC radio theatre," he stated.



Amugi attributed his early success to his unwavering dedication and youthful enthusiasm, emphasizing that financial rewards were not his primary concern.



His focus lay in creating content that resonated with audiences worldwide.



"We the so called beginners of these things were doing it for the passion. I just love it anytime someone is happy because he/she has been entertained by my performance, knowing that the viewers appreciate what I did was very satisfying," he explained.



Delving into the creative processes behind his celebrated performances, Amugi shared insights into collaborations with directors, recounted behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and reflected on the ever-evolving film industry.



