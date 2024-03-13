I quit acting to be a caregiver for a while - Rita Dominic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has opened up about a pivotal moment in her life when she stepped away from the limelight to work as a caregiver.



Speaking at the Women of Valour Conference in Accra in 2024, Dominic shared that personal challenges led her to leave Nigeria and seek a fresh start in London during the early 2000s.



Dominic described this period as one of profound change, where she exchanged the glitz of Nollywood for the rewarding experience of caring for adults with special needs.



“In 2001/2002, I stopped acting. I left the [movie] industry and moved to London because it was a very dark period in my life. I fell out with some friends I considered family and I just gave up acting for a while. I needed to get out of that space for a minute,” he said.



Despite the stark contrast in her acting career, she found a sense of joy and purpose in caregiving that she had been missing.



This hiatus came after a series of personal losses and a growing disillusionment with the pace of Nollywood's growth.



“And then I moved to London and gave up stardom. You won’t believe this, this is something I’ve never told people before. While in London, I was trying to make ends meet, so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs. While some might view it as a step-down, I don’t. Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at a time I needed it most,” she said.



However, Dominic's passion for acting never waned, and she eventually returned to the industry that had first brought her fame.



Since her debut in "A Time to Kill" in 1998, Dominic has become a household name in Nollywood, with a string of successful films to her credit.



Her journey also led her to explore film production, where she continues to make significant contributions to the industry.



ID/ ADG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.