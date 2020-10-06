Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘I prophesied the coming of Coronavirus’ – Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah

Highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah has said that he knew that the world will not be the same in 2020.



In an interview monitored on Okay FM, the musician said he was able to predict that there will be an outbreak of a disease because of the hand of God on him.



“I get inspiration from God when writing lyrics for my song…I knew that there will be darkness in the world and that a disease called coronavirus will come upon the world but no one will believe me…,” he said.



The dynamics in this world has changed this year due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 disease.



For the first time in centuries, the world came to a standstill with several countries going on a lockdown and airlines grounded.



Sporting activities and several international conferences were also cancelled due largely to the outbreak of the disease.



Although most countries are easing the lockdown restrictions, the world is not out of the woods yet as no cure has been found for the disease.



Ofori Amponsah, who was once a Pastor insists that he knew of the coming of the disease and prophesied that in his song.



Watch his interview below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.